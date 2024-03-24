Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 134,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 119,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

CSCO opened at $49.78 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $201.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

