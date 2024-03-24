Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRUS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.38. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

