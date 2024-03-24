CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.37

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.37 and traded as high as C$17.51. CI Financial shares last traded at C$17.41, with a volume of 336,946 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on CI Financial and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.50.

CI Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.41.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5732218 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in CI Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

