CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 5,335 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 595.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $83,133,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. 1,212,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,822. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

