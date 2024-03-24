CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 279 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.90. 5,802,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.40. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

