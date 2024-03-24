CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,165 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after buying an additional 1,744,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,952,000 after buying an additional 522,561 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded down $3.80 on Friday, reaching $127.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,735. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.60. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.