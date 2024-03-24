CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 213 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average of $184.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,502. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.