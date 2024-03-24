CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,261 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after buying an additional 104,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,666,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 133,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.10. 1,011,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,635. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXAS

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,879 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.