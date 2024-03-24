CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,186 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,011,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,890,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.32, for a total transaction of $15,756,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.32, for a total transaction of $15,756,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total value of $285,772.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,614,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock worth $626,512,270. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of META traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $509.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,120,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,901,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.90 and a 1-year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

