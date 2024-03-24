CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.39. 1,177,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

