CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $706,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 87,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $398.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,771. The stock has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

