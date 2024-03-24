CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $312,000 Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in RH were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RH by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock traded down $14.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.21. The stock had a trading volume of 750,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,745. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.22. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

