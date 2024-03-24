CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $291,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.00. 4,434,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,648,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

