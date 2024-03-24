CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $196,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day moving average is $160.82. The company has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

