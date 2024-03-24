CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,918,000 after buying an additional 217,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $412,120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,309,000 after buying an additional 322,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $225,800,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.04. 3,646,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.