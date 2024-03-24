CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.44.
SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. 842,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
