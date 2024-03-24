CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 1,466 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.73. 6,178,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,102. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

