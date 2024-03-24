Chewy’s (CHWY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.64.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 207.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.92. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chewy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

