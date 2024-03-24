Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,974,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.99.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

