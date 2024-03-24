Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.22.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chegg
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg
Chegg Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of Chegg stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.04 million, a PE ratio of -48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. Chegg has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $18.77.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Chegg
Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chegg
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.