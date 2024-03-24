Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chart Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 19,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GTLS opened at $159.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.69. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.89 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.50.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.42.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

