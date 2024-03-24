Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,413,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $272.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

