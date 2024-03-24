Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $94.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Centene by 8.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Centene by 30.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Centene by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 677,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 154.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 22.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 471,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,473,000 after purchasing an additional 85,696 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

