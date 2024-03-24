Celestia (TIA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.91 Billion

Celestia (TIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $92.18 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be bought for about $13.54 or 0.00020590 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,031,561,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,031,561,643.835504 with 172,605,171.585504 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 13.3192092 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $91,803,019.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

