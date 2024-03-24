CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.53 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $58.53 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007487 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00026972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00015763 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,767.66 or 0.99754034 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012184 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00148569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07111866 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $2,834,248.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.