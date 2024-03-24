Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Caterpillar by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 25,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

CAT traded down $6.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $358.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $365.52. The company has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

