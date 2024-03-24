Carlson Capital Management Takes $335,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Novartis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.23. 657,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,148. The company has a market capitalization of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.