Carlson Capital Management Sells 33 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $770.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,750. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $722.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $732.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

