Carlson Capital Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.53. 3,156,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,933. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $317.91 and a one year high of $398.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

