Carlson Capital Management Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,815 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,645,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,193. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

