Carlson Capital Management Makes New $225,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $85.14. 2,378,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.18 and a twelve month high of $85.56.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
