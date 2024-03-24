Carlson Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 366.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.33.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $490.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,826. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.98 and its 200 day moving average is $518.15. The firm has a market cap of $451.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

