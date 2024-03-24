Carlson Capital Management Buys 390 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 45.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.79. 6,659,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,268,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $132.77.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

