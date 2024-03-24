Carlson Capital Management Acquires 138 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,460,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.73 and its 200-day moving average is $127.93. The company has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

