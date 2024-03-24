Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $22.67 billion and approximately $377.96 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.78 or 0.05180403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00082108 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00018122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00021540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003741 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,728,716,299 coins and its circulating supply is 35,575,030,191 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.