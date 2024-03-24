Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Equities researchers at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.19.
GitLab Stock Down 1.9 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab
In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 835,281 shares of company stock valued at $50,845,009. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 23.9% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GitLab by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,222,000 after acquiring an additional 422,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
