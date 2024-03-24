Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,546,000 after acquiring an additional 483,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after acquiring an additional 553,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,476,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,491,000 after acquiring an additional 259,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $89.28. 820,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,622. The company has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

