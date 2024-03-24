Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $74.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,316. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

