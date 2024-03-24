Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.57.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
