Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Price Target to $18.00

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TNYA. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,599,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,196,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,599,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,196,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,078.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,019.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $122,867. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

