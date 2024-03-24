Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.19. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 2,028,533 shares trading hands.

Camber Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,253,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 617,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 329,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 176,214 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.