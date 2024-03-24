C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.78

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.78 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.19). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 14.33 ($0.18), with a volume of 670,204 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4X Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get C4X Discovery alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C4XD

C4X Discovery Price Performance

C4X Discovery Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 9.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.13 million, a P/E ratio of -358.13 and a beta of 0.27.

(Get Free Report)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4X Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4X Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.