C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 981,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,619. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $106.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

