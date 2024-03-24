Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,667.71.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $13.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,600.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,511.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,435.45. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $570.78 and a one year high of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

