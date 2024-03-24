Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.58. 2,046,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,914. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $317.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

