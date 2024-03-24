Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 582 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. 6,199,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,377,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.02.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
