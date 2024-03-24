Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $233.21. The stock had a trading volume of 196,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,313. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $235.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

