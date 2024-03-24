Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.10. 275,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.76. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

