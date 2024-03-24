Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,089,000 after purchasing an additional 193,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.69. 805,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.24. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

