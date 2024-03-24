Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after buying an additional 557,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.24.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

